Kerala driver’s truck spotted, buried 60 metres from landslide spot

SHIRUR(UTTARA KANNADA): The search operations using radars on Thursday led to the truck driven by Arjun, finally being tracked. The district administration is now gearing up for the rescue operations, and getting the truck out of the water.

The rescue operations began on the 9th day, and the coordinates of where the truck is struck has been received.

The truck is buried 60 metres from the landslide spot, and 5 metres beneath the river bed. “We have the coordinates. Now, we are working on retrieving the truck,” said Uttara Kannada SP Narayan. A platform will be built to aid the divers.

Uttara Kannada DC Lakshmi Priya said, “The divers checked the river current, which was more than 6 knots, and unsafe for diving. Once the currents are suitable for diving, we will go ahead with the operations.”

The Geological Survey of India has submitted a preliminary report. “They have given 3-4 points for implementation, to prevent further damage. We have asked the NHAI Regional Officer to submit a report. Once they submit the report, we will allow traffic movement on NH-66 road,” she added.

Meanwhile, DNA reports of the severed body found at Gangakolla revealed that the body belonged to Sarvana. The body has been handed over to the relatives, along with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.