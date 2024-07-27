TG Halli reservoir to supply water to Bengaluru after robust monsoon

BENGALURU: Courtesy a robust monsoon, the Thippagondanahalli (TG Halli) Reservoir, located 35km west of Bengaluru, is brimming with 2.5tmcft of water, and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will start supplying water from the reservoir soon.

“Water quality tests are being conducted and once the reports come in, around 50-60MLD will be supplied to parts of west and north Bengaluru. The installed capacity and infrastructure is to supply 110MLD, but this is subject to water availability,” said a senior BWSSB official, who did not wish to be named.

The storage capacity of the reservoir is 3.325 tmcft, and on June 1, the water level was 1.8tmcft. “All the pipes have been cleaned and where required, new pipes have been laid. New machinery and a 20MLD sewage treatment plant have been installed at a cost of Rs 260 crore, in preparation for the Yettinaholle project, but we cannot wait till it starts. A special ozonisation water treatment plant has been set up to ensure optimum water quality, and supply will start soon to ensure water in the reservoir des not go waste and the machinery does not rust,” the official added.