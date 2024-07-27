Urban Development Minister accuses JDS, BJP leaders of favourable MUDA site allotments

BENGALURU: BJP and JDS MPs from Karnataka on Friday protested in front of the Parliament House in New Delhi, demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities at the ST Corporation and allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Former chief minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who claims to be an honest politician, has been exposed. He accused Siddaramaiah of closing a case related to alleged irregularities in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) by forming a commission. He said when the scandal broke out in Mandya Urban Development Authority, it was handed over to the CBI, but when it occurred in MUDA, it was referred for judicial inquiry. The judicial commission has been formed to cover up the MUDA scandal, Bommai added.

The BJP leaders accused the Congress government of diverting funds meant for the welfare of SC/STs, not only from the Valmiki Corporation but also SCP/TSP funds. Around Rs 25,000 crore from SCP/TSP funds has been transferred for the guarantee schemes, the BJP alleged.

Bommai said next week, they will request the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow for a detailed discussion on these cases. BJP-JDS MPs, including Govind Karjol, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Dr CN Manjunath, PC Gaddigoudar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BY Raghavendra, Jaggesh, and Narayansa Bhandage participated in the protest.

Mahadayi

Bommai and Karjol appealed to Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil to give necessary approvals for the much-delayed Kalasa-Banduri Nala Mahadayi Diversion Project. The MPs met Patil in New Delhi to discuss the project under which 3.9 tmcft of water has been approved for use for drinking water projects in the twin-cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding villages.