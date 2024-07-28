BBMP releases feeding guidelines for stray dogs, evokes mixed reactions

BENGALURU: The new animal feeding guidelines issued by BBMP has received mixed reactions from animal activists, NGO volunteers and community members.

Activists urged the BBMP to remove the first five clauses from the guidelines, stating that it questions the ability of feeders. They also urged BBMP to release sufficient funds for feeding the animals.

However, NGO volunteers welcomed the guidelines stating that it will help monitor health of pets. They also highlighted that the guidelines aimed for a balance between animal care and public.

The guidelines introduced on Thursday, included designated feeding zones, cleaning of the places post-feeding sessions, feeding animals after 5 am and before 11.30 pm among many other things. Volunteers from various animal welfare organisations have welcomed the move, seeing them as a step towards more organised and responsible feeding measures.

Disha Garge, a coordinator at NGO Bhumi that works for animal welfare, said that these guidelines issued by BBMP will help in bringing structure to the feeding process for animals. “By having designated feeding zones, we can monitor the health and well-being of the animals while ensuring that public spaces remain clean,” said Disha.

However, animal activist Arun Prasad strongly opposed the guidelines, stressing the need for BBMP officials to be responsible for feeding the stray. “As BBMP is collecting wastes at the doorstep, animals are deprived of their source of food. The guidelines do not give clarity on who should take care of the animals. BBMP should make sure that the animals are well-fed.”

“Children below the age of 18 years should not be allowed to handle strays, as they are unaware of the leftover food,” said Naveesh Shetty, a resident of the city. He also said that people should be highly conscious while disposing waste, as sanitary napkins might cause unavoidable consequences to animals’ health.

Mrinalini N, a resident, suggested the BBMP reduce the age to handle the dogs. “Children are more affectionate towards animals and this should not be taken away from them,” she said. She also stressed on the need to increase animal ambulances.