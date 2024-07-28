CJI Chandrachud emphasises on need for stats on persons with disabilities to ensure equal participation

BENGALURU: “There is a long way to go before we can truly achieve accessibility, autonomy and equal participation for persons with disabilities. We still need accurate statistics of persons with disabilities. An up-to-date census is the need of the hour,” said the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of India Accessibility Summit and State Commissioners for Persons with Disabilities Conclave - 2024, organised by Ramaiah College of Law, Karnataka government and the Association of People with Disability (APD).

He launched a ‘Yes to access’ app, developed by APD, that aims to audit public spaces for accessibility barriers for the specially-abled and elderly.

Chandrachud said, “Shameful walls of exclusion never come crashing down. Like the Berlin Wall, they must be slowly and patiently chiselled away by consolidated efforts, cooperation and dialogue.” He also emphasised the under-representation of persons with disabilities in educational institutions, workforce and decision-making bodies.

“The conversation around disabilities is incomplete without acknowledging the various disabilities including non-visible disabilities (NVDs) that many of us could suffer from. Studies show that many suffering from NVDs choose not to disclose them, fearing stigma and bias at the workplace. These stigmas stem from our perceptions that disabilities are deficits,” he added.