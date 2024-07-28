Government agencies to take up silt studies in Karnataka dams to prevent flooding

BENGALURU: As most of the reservoirs in Karnataka near full this month, which is the middle of monsoon, state government agencies along with experts are now working to take up silt studies at all reservoirs.

The study will not only help in planning projects better, but also aid in taking measures to ensure dam safety, improve water holding capacity and prevent flooding. As per data from the Karnataka State National Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the storage level in the Cauvey basin is 94%, Krishna basin 80% and Vani Vilas Sagar 59%. The overall storage level across all the reservoirs is 77% as on July 27.

“This is not the first time that the reservoirs have hit a good level in July. In 2018-19, when there were severe floods, the reservoir levels were nearly full. Similar was the case in 2021 and 2022. Only last year, when the state faced a severe drought, the reservoirs were not full, but were managed at 56%. Now since the monsoon is good, the water runoff too is good. The soil test is being conducted after 5-6 years. The study report from the Cauvery basin will also be shared with the Cauvery Tribunal,” a senior official in the Water Resources Department (WRD) told The New Sunday Express.