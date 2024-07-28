Karnataka CM, Dy CM to visit Delhi to discuss pending state project amidst scam allegations

BENGALURU: At a time when the BJP and JDS are sharpening their attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged scams in MUDA and ST Corporation, the two-time CM will visit New Delhi along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on July 29.

Informed sources told The New Sunday Express that their visit to the National Capital has nothing to do with the scams or the politics around it. “It is a pre-planned visit with prior appointments with the Union Ministers to discuss Karnataka’s pending projects,” sources added.

But sources added that the duo is likely to meet the Congress high command leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and apprise them of the political situation in the state that has arisen owing to the alleged scams in MUDA and ST Corporation.

The repercussions of these issues on the Congress’ image in Karnataka and the State Government are likely to come up for discussion, sources added. Siddaramaiah will be accompanied by a few of his cabinet colleagues, mainly his staunch supporters.

The visit of chief minister and deputy chief minister assumes significance in the wake of the BJP and JDS MPs protesting outside the Parliament to draw the nation’s attention. The BJP and JDS have already petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to direct Siddaramaiah to resign.