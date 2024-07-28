Shirur landslide: Underwater search expert joins search operation, no headway yet

SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): Underwater search expert from Udupi district Eshwar Malpe joined the search operation in the Gangavali River at Shirur on Saturday to find truck driver Arjun and other missing people.

Eshwar and his team members are following four contact points provided by the Drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System (DIBODS) of the QuickPay Pvt Ltd report. However, there has been no headway in the search operation.

The team continued its search operation since morning along the riverside and the river beds. The DIBODS of QuickPay Pvt Ltd had given four contact points (CP), stating that the CP4 exhibits signatures closest to the truck. Based on the information, the divers from the Navy were supposed to conduct a search operation but refrained from entering the river, owing to the strong current in the river.

However, on Saturday morning, a team headed by Eshwar Malpe was pressed into service who dived into the river and searched the points. However, the search was in vain as nothing came out of it.

Explaining the situation, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Lakshmi Priya said the firm had provided four contact points. “We had found three points earlier. Based on these points, Eshwar started working. The diving team anchored in the river bed and conducted the search operation but failed to find anything,” she said.