TNIE organises 'Jago Hindustani' event in Karnataka, DC urges youth to know history, convey gratitude

KALABURAGI: “We can make history only if we know the past history, that is what renowned newspaper The New Indian Express is doing by arranging patriotic programmes like Jago Hindustani,” Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum has said.

Inaugurating the ‘Jago Hindustani’ event organised on the occasion of Silver Jubilee celebration of Kargil Vijayotsava at S M Pandit Ranga Mandir on Friday evening, Fouzia Taranum said, “By organising the events like ‘Jago Hindustani’, TNIE is telling the people, especially youngsters, about the role played and sacrifices made by the soldiers to protect the countrymen during wars and natural disasters.

Such programmes help in conveying our gratitude to our soldiers and inspire our youth to join the armed forces.” Presiding over the programme, Col. (Rtd) Pralhad Kulkarni urged the youth to be torchbearers of the future.

“The story of Kargil is not merely about victory in a war, it is also about the relentless pursuit of goals, the power of unity, and the essence of patriotism. Our soldiers fought against all odds, in the most challenging terrains, with limited resources and yet emerged victorious,” he said.

Assistant General Manager of North Karnataka (Space marketing) Satish Joshi delivered the keynote address. On the occasion, a team of renowned artistes ‘Swaraninad’ from Kolhapur of Maharashtra, performed a cultural event mesmerising the audience. The programme presented by Swaraninad was based on the theme of Indian culture, Freedom Movement and present social conditions.