An Ode to Mother Cauvery, the lifeline of our region

The rain gods have finally smiled on Karnataka soothing the parched lands, streams and rivers yearning for the elixir of life. Mother Cauvery has once again come to life in all her glory. She is brimming with water giving hopes of prosperity to millions of people in her path and quenching the thirst of the neighboring state as well. It is my good fortune that I have the opportunity to offer the traditional ‘bagina’ to her on behalf of the people of the State.

The people of Cauvery basin, including Bengaluru, were struggling for every drop of drinking water, let alone irrigation water, thanks to severe drought in the State. Goddess Chamundeshwari has blessed us with copious rains and the smiles are back.

To pay our obeisance to Mother Cauvery, our Government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will offer bagina on July 29, 2024. It is an auspicious occasion for us to be paying respect to our lifelines at Krishna Raja Sagara and Kabini reservoirs.

Cauvery is not just a river for us. She is emotion and she is devotion. Daughter of King Kavera and wife of Agasthya Maharshi, Cauvery took birth in the Brahmagiri hills of Kodagu. Kodavas revere Cauvery as their mother and kula devathe. Kodava culture is full of traditions and rituals praising her. Panje Mangesh Rayaru, a well-known poet from Kodagu, has praised her in his poems. Such is the importance of Cauvery that great literary works such as Kaviraja Marga of Sri Vijaya identify Karnataka with her.

Equated with river Ganga, Cauvery is considered to be one of the seven sacred rivers of India. It is a common ritual even today to recite ‘Gangecha Yamunechaiva Godavari Saraswathi, Narmade Sindhu Cauvery Jalaismin Sannidhi Kuru’ while taking bath.

Such is her sacredness that places of religious importance dot her path. From TalaCauvery in Kodagu to Sri Ranganath in Srirangapatna and Gajaranya Kshetra at Talakadu to Shilabedhi Kshetra at Shivanasamudra, her path is punctuated by places of great religious significance. There are about 700 temples along her path in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It won’t be hyperbole to say Cauvery is a blessing for the people of Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Bengaluru and surrounding areas. She has spread prosperity wherever she flows.