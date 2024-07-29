BJP-JDS seven day padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru

BENGALURU: To corner the Congress-led state government over various scams, the BJP and its ally JDS will take out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, a distance of 139 km, from August 3. A BJP-JDS coordination meeting, chaired by BJP state president BY Vijayendra, here on Sunday decided to take out the seven-day protest march to put the government on the mat regarding the Valmiki corporation and MUDA scams as well as diversion of SC and ST funds for other purposes.

BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa and JDS leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will launch the padayatra, and take part in it. On the conclusion of the march on August 10, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other central BJP leaders be in attendance. At the coordination meeting, attended by Joshi and Kumaraswamy, leaders of both parties discussed the scams.

They alleged that Rs 187 crore has been misappropriated in the Valmiki corporation scam and crores of rupees in the MUDA scam. Yediyurappa appealed to the people to join their fight to remove the “corrupt” Congress government. “Both the parties will fight together and thousands of people will join us,” he said. ‘’The agitation will not stop till the chief minister resigns. If the CM has the slightest self-respect, he should resign.” Joshi said, ‘’This is a cent per cent corrupt government. Therefore, we will continue the fight to increase public awareness and will also take up this issue legally.’’