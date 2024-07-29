Burn the midnight oil or just burnout?

BENGALURU: In the past 6-8 months, office-goers in the IT capital and Karnataka made peace with the fact that they can no longer earn their daily bread from the secure and comfortable confines of their homes. The shift in routine came about as all major IT companies either requested them to come back to office with added perks, or threatened them with layoffs if they failed to comply. Now, another controversy around increasing work hours from the legalised 10 hours to the proposed 14 hours, has left a sour taste for the employees. This development comes at a time when other countries such as UAE, Belgium, UK and Germany are weighing a 4-day workweek for different sectors.

In any organisation, employees are often referred to as the ‘backbone’ and play a critical role in its success. It would not be wrong to say that a ‘happy employee is a clear sign that a company is doing something right’. Unfortunately, this very idea has been challenged, inviting concerns and criticism. To put it into context, over a year ago, N Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys and industry veteran, suggested youngsters should work 70 hours a week, just like China and Japan did post World War II. Could this have ticked off the industry’s proposal? However, the businessman has made no comment on the current matter as yet.

The amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act aims to allow IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) employees to work up to 14 hours a day – 125 extra hours over three months. While the Karnataka government is facing criticism for the ‘inhumane’, ‘unacceptable’ and ‘unproductive’ working conditions, the root cause is in the IT industry.

Recently, speaking to the media, Minister for Labour Santosh Lad said the proposal to extend work hours of employees in the IT sector came from the heads of IT companies and not from the government. He admitted that the government just facilitated a platform to hold discussions on it and would not take any step without consensus. “Now, it is in public domain, let all IT company heads, employees and the public discuss the issue. There is dissent from IT employees. Based on discussions, we will look into what has to be done,” he added.

But here’s the catch: many large and medium-scale IT companies based out of Karnataka, and specifically Bengaluru, are not debating or commenting on the matter – which they usually choose to do in other cases, a recent example being the proposed job reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector.