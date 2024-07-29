FM Nirmala Sitaraman to Siddaramaiah: Is it ‘nyay’ to siphon off SC funds?

BENGALURU: Lashing out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Sunday asked him whether it’s “nyay” (justice) to “siphon off” funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Sitaraman’s response came after media persons drew her attention to Siddaramaiah seeking her resignation as she as finance minister is responsible for the Union Bank of India officials who are allegedly involved in the Rs 187.33-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation.

She clarified that she had already taken action against the accused bank officials and asked what action Siddaramaiah took on his part. “Action was taken against conniving bank officials and further action will be taken against them. No protection will be offered to them for sure,” she said.

Sitharaman accused Siddaramaiah of concealing facts and trying to pass the blame on to the central government because officials of a nationalised bank were involved. “They (Congress) talk about nyay during election campaigns. Is this nyay for SC and ST communities?” she said.

She asked Siddaramaiah how the minister involved in the scam and he as chief minister, who holds the finance portfolio, did not stop the bank from illegally transferring money.

“You denied the whole thing, your minister did not even resign. And regarding the money which has gone into private accounts, you go to the Assembly to say it’s not Rs 180 crore or Rs 140 crore, it’s only some Rs 80 crore. You are concealing it, sir. Such outrageous things are happening particularly with SC and ST funds,” the FM said.