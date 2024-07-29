Non-sterilised manicure, tattoo tools can cause hepatitis: Doctors

BENGALURU: From non-sterilised tools used in manicures, pedicures, and tattoo procedures to dental instruments, various everyday practices can serve as sources of hepatitis — an inflammation of the liver often caused by viral infections, experts warn.

Pointing to the rising number of hepatitis cases, doctors emphasise that inadequate healthcare infrastructure, insufficient vaccination coverage and poor sanitation practices are significant contributors. Unsafe medical procedures and transfusions, in particular, have led to a high prevalence of hepatitis B and C.

Experts further highlight that lack of easy access to medical care hampers timely diagnosis and management, complicating efforts to control and reduce hepatitis cases.

Dr Adarsh CK, Chief Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, explains that hepatitis A and E, transmitted through contaminated food and water, thrive due to poor hygienic practices, which facilitate the transmission of these viruses. While hepatitis B and C, on the other hand, spread through blood and body fluids.

Dr Adarsh says factors like poor diagnostic and treatment facilities, coupled with vertical transmission from mother to baby, perpetuate high rates of these blood-borne infections. Despite progress in immunisation, challenges like limited accessibility to treatment, exacerbates the burden of infection across populations.

Dr Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant, HPB and liver transplant surgery, Aster Hospital, mentions that hepatitis often remains symptomless until it is too late, making its transmission extremely ordinary.

“Early recognition of hepatitis is crucial as its symptoms can be non-specific, mimicking other diseases. Tiredness, loss of appetite, yellow skin and eyes, and stomach pain should prompt medical attention,” she adds and stresses that regular check-ups are vital, especially for those at higher risk – individuals with multiple sexual partners, intravenous drug users, or those who have had blood transfusions or tattoos.

Preventing hepatitis hinges on vaccination, safe blood transfusions, and proper sterilisation of medical and personal care equipment. However, gaps in the healthcare system necessitate increased accessibility to testing, early diagnosis, and affordable treatment, Dr Sonal says.