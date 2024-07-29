Trial court judges afraid of granting bail in serious crimes: CJI DY Chandrachud

BENGALURU: Trial courts need to be encouraged to be more receptive to accommodating the concerns of people seeking liberty. Today, trial court judges are “playing it safe by not granting bail in very important issues or very serious crimes”, said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud here on Sunday. But judges should perform their duties without “feeling disgusted, or that my career will be on the line because of this case”, he advised.

He said, “Increasingly, we are seeing in a lot of cases, not just highly politicised and big-ticket ones, but also simple cases, where people who should be getting bail in trial and high courts are not getting it. As a result, they have to increasingly move higher courts.”

He was speaking at the 11th Annual Conference of the Berkeley Centre on Comparative Equality and Anti-Discrimination Law hosted by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

He said the number of small cases placed before the Supreme Court is large, and the number of bail applications judges clear outnumbers other matters. “We prioritise bail even during the vacations, for the simple reason that these people, at least, must have their day in court,” he said.