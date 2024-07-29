Vijayashankar made Meghalaya Governor, his loyalty to BJP pays

MYSURU: Four decades ago, CH Vijayashankar embarked on a journey from a village in Haveri district to fertile lands of Hunsur in Mysuru district in search of employment. Supported by his sister, who had moved there after her marriage, Vijayashankar joined the family cement business. This venture marked the beginning of a remarkable journey for Vijayshankar who made a gradual foray into politics and eventually leading him to the highest political echelons. He has now been appointed the governor of Meghalaya by the President of India

A BA graduate, Vijayashankar’s political career started with Congress in the early 1990s. In 1991, he contested the Hunsur Assembly by-election as a BJP candidate but lost. But in 1994, he won from the same constituency on a BJP ticket, marking his rise in state politics. By 1998, he had secured a place in national politics by winning the Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru, though he lost the subsequent election to Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. He made a comeback in 2004, defeating the same opponent and serving as an MP during the NDA rule.

He suffered a setback in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and returned to state politics, becoming an MLC and minister in Yediyurappa’s cabinet. His tenure as forest minister was particularly noted for its impactful initiatives. After Yediyurappa resigned, Vijayashankar faced political turbulence, but remained with BJP, even when Yediyurappa quit BJP to float his own party.

In 2019, Vijayashankar briefly joined Congress but returned to BJP in 2020.

Vijayshankar revealed that on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally acknowledged his contributions.

Expressing his gratitude for the appointment, Vijayashankar said, “The party recognises and values a disciplined karyakarta dedicated to strengthening the organisation.”

Discussion in political circles is that former minister KS Eshwarappa was considered for a governor’s post, but his expulsion from the party during the Lok Sabha polls made the party choose another Kuruba community leader Vijayashankar.