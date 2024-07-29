Walkathon spreads awareness on hepatitis in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a bid to create awareness about hepatitis B and C, on World Hepatitis Day, Karnataka Gastro Centre organised a walkathon here on Sunday. The event, which was flagged off by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, was organised in association with Lions International District 317A, Gowtham Nursing College, Sarvodaya College of Nursing, Fortis Hospital Rajajinagar, and Kaade Hospital Manjunath Nagar.

The walkathon commenced at 7 am from Karnataka Gastro Centre in 2nd Stage, West of Chord Road, Nagapura, between Modi Hospital and Nagapura Main Road, Mahalakshmipuram Metro Station. A free screening camp for hepatitis B and C was made available for all participants.

There was an awareness talk on hepatitis, where Dr Umesh Jalihal said, “The hepatitis B virus infection is a very common public health problem. About 500 million people are chronically infected with hepatitis B in India and five out of 100 people harbour hepatitis B in their blood, without their knowledge. Similarly, 1-2 per cent of the population has silent hepatitis C infection. Unfortunately, these virus infections are detected late, which results in major liver-related health problems, including significant loss of quality of life and sometimes death.”