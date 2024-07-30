Krishna River floods Belagavi, Raichur, Bagalkot districts in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Incessant rain lashing several areas along the Karnataka-Maharashtra, particularly Belagavi district, is expected to cause massive floods as the levels of Krishna river and its tributaries are swelling drastically.
Already, thousands of families have been shifted to relief centres in flood-prone areas of Belagavi district and 45 bridges have submerged as 2.43 lakh cusec of water has been discharged from Maharashtra’s dams into the Krishna river on Monday.
Sources said that since the onset of monsoon, five people have died and over 500 houses have been damaged in rural Belagavi. Crops in 26,674 hectare in Belagavi district too have been destroyed.
Though the Almatti dam level is at 55 per cent, the outflow was 3,13,920 cusecs against an inflow of 2,71,385 cusecs on Monday. In Ghataprabha, outflow was 40,393 cusecs against an inflow of 47,420 cusecs. The dam is 92 per cent full.
In all, residents of 28 villages, affected by overflows from the Hippargi barrage near Jamkhandi, have been reportedly compensated and rehabilitated. But farmers continue to live in these villages because of financial constraints, while the government is doing its best to rescue flood-affected people.
As on Sunday, the busy Lolsur bridge in Gokak was flooded, while hundreds of houses in Mutton Market, Kumbar Oni, Uppar Oni, Bhojgar Galli and Kalal Galli were inundated. Floods in Gokak, however, subsided on Monday afternoon.
As many roads and bridges in Khanapur and Chikkodi taluks were flooded on Monday, the local administration had to divert vehicles to alternative routes. Belagavi DC Mohammed Roshan declared a holiday for schools and PU colleges in most of the rain-affected areas of Belagavi district last week.
Risk of crop damage, diseases in riverside villages in Raichur
PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is also in charge of Belagavi district, advised officials to initiate measures to tackle the imminent flood situation on the border. He said relief centres have already been set up in most flood-prone areas and people affected were being shifted.
Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar too visited several flood-affected areas in Khanapur taluk.
At least 3 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the Basavasagar dam in Narayanpur on Monday. The flood situation has been prevailing in Lingasugur, Deodurg and Raichur taluks of Raichur district along the Krishna river for the past few days and there is fear of damage to crops and spread of infectious diseases.
On Monday, river water entered Rayadurga village in Lingasugur taluk. Local authorities have been told to educate riverside villagers about the spread of diseases.
Deodurg Tahsildar Channamallappa Ghanti said 3 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into the Krishna river. As the Huvinahadagali bridge is flooded, vehicles are being diverted via the Tintani bridge. Agriculture and Revenue departments will conduct a joint inquiry and report to the district administration, he added.
Gurjapur bridge in Raichur taluk has completely submerged. Deputy Commissioner Nitish K and SP Putta Madaiah reviewed the flood situation in villages in Lingasugur and Deodurg taluks along the riverside on Saturday.
HIGHLIGHTS
44 bridges/roads submerged by overflowing Krishna river in Belagavi dist
Five people dead in rain-related incidents since June 1
About 500 houses collapsed partially or fully
Crop in 27 lakh hectare damaged
23 km of roads (district and state highway) damaged
10 bridges damaged
Hundreds of relief centres set up in flood-prone areas