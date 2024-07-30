Krishna River floods Belagavi, Raichur, Bagalkot districts in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Incessant rain lashing several areas along the Karnataka-Maharashtra, particularly Belagavi district, is expected to cause massive floods as the levels of Krishna river and its tributaries are swelling drastically.

Already, thousands of families have been shifted to relief centres in flood-prone areas of Belagavi district and 45 bridges have submerged as 2.43 lakh cusec of water has been discharged from Maharashtra’s dams into the Krishna river on Monday.

Sources said that since the onset of monsoon, five people have died and over 500 houses have been damaged in rural Belagavi. Crops in 26,674 hectare in Belagavi district too have been destroyed.

Though the Almatti dam level is at 55 per cent, the outflow was 3,13,920 cusecs against an inflow of 2,71,385 cusecs on Monday. In Ghataprabha, outflow was 40,393 cusecs against an inflow of 47,420 cusecs. The dam is 92 per cent full.

In all, residents of 28 villages, affected by overflows from the Hippargi barrage near Jamkhandi, have been reportedly compensated and rehabilitated. But farmers continue to live in these villages because of financial constraints, while the government is doing its best to rescue flood-affected people.

As on Sunday, the busy Lolsur bridge in Gokak was flooded, while hundreds of houses in Mutton Market, Kumbar Oni, Uppar Oni, Bhojgar Galli and Kalal Galli were inundated. Floods in Gokak, however, subsided on Monday afternoon.

As many roads and bridges in Khanapur and Chikkodi taluks were flooded on Monday, the local administration had to divert vehicles to alternative routes. Belagavi DC Mohammed Roshan declared a holiday for schools and PU colleges in most of the rain-affected areas of Belagavi district last week.