Pilot study of satellite-based toll collection on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in August

BENGALURU: The pilot study of a satellite-based toll collection system will soon commence on the Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is set to do away with toll booths across the country and replace the existing Fastag-based toll collection.

A senior official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told TNIE, “Of the two highways selected for the pilot study in India, the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Karnataka is also one. Preparations are on for trials that are expected to start soon, anytime in August. Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI, is looking into GNSS.”

The pilot will be taken up only on a particular stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the official said, clarifying that the existing Fastag-based toll collection will continue, adding that even after the full-fledged rollout, till the people shift to GNSS, there will be toll booths.

Explaining how the toll will be deducted under GNSS, the official said, “Geo-fencing of the highway will be done. Once a vehicle enters the highway, a software will detect its entry through the GPS device fitted in the vehicle. Once the vehicle exits the highway, it will calculate the distance travelled from the entry and exit and deduct the toll as how it’s done under the existing system.”