PMO & Union Housing Ministry urges Karnataka to act on grievances of home buyers

BENGALURU: The Prime Minister’s Office has recently written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka to respond to the grievances submitted by an association of home buyers in the state.

The association charged the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority with ineffective implementation of the RERA Act 2016.

The PMO had responded to a petition submitted by the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum. The organisation representing hundreds of home buyers in the state had also written to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the same.

The Under Secretary of the Centre’s Housing department Sailesh Joglani had also written to the Secretary of the State Housing Department stating that “land and colonisation is a state subject” and called for appropriate action to be taken by it.

The Forum, in its petitions submitted individually to both offices, charged K-RERA of dereliction of duty on numerous fronts.

Convenor of the Forum, Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar had stated that there were 10, 247 complaints registered by the homebuyers upto June 12, 2024, since the inception of K-RERA.

“There is no timely disposal of complaints with many cases pending for more than 3-4 years,” he added.

Orders on recovery of money were not being implemented, the petition had charged.

“RERA orders had become paper orders in the absence of timelines to recover the money. As of January 31, 2024, a total of Rs 486 crore was yet to be recovered out of Rs 547 crore,” the petition further read.

Discrepancies in agreements for Sale and Sale Deed, lack of directions on Apartment Allottees Registration and Common Area Transfer under section 17 of RERA 2016 were other issues, it pointed out.

K-RERA authorities did not hold meetings with home buyers to discuss their challenges and issues, it charged.

The petition requested that justice be rendered to thousands of home buyers in the state.

With a new RERA Chairman yet to be appointed following the superannuation of the previous incumbent, there was none to respond to the notices sent by the Centre.