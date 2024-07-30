Ready to build Mekedatu dam if Centre gives nod: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that Karnataka is ready to construct the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery if the Union Government gives its approval for the project.

Accusing the Tamil Nadu Government of opposing the project for political reasons, the CM demanded that Mandya MP and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy take up the Mekedatu issue with the Centre to get approval. Siddaramaiah said that BJP and JDS MPs have failed to raise issues concerning Karnataka in the Parliament and were pursuing trivial issues.

Speaking after offering bagina at the KRS reservoir in Mandya district, the CM accused the Opposition BJP and JDS of failing to raise issues related to floods, Upper Krishna, Mahadayi, and farmers in the recent monsoon session of the legislature.

“The people of the state are mature enough, and the attempts by the Opposition to destabilise the State Government will fail,” the CM added.

Meanwhile, DyCM DK Shivakumar said that a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu will be more helpful to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka has released 404 tmcft as against 177 tmcft in 2018-19, 275 tmcft in 2019-20, 211 tmcft in 2020-21, 281 tmcft in 2021-22, and 667 in 2022-23.

Shivakumar said that the government will give a facelift to the world-famous Brindavan Gardens in KRS to promote tourism in a big way in the region. He said there would not be any compulsion on farmers to give up their land, and every detail will be discussed.