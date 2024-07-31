Atleast 12 monuments in Hampi submerge amidst heavy rains

HOSAPETE: With over 1.6 lakh cusecs of water being released from the Tungabhadra dam, several monuments in Hampi have submerged. Vijayangara administration has warned tourists against venturing anywhere near the river while visiting Hampi and nearby areas.

As many as 12 monuments in Hampi, including Purandara Mantapa, Chakratirtha, Kodandarama temple, and Hanuma temple, have submerged. The catchment areas of the Tungabhadra river have been witnessing heavy rains over the last 20 days.

Vijayanagara DC MS Divakar said water is released from the dam whenever there is heavy rainfall, resulting in the dam filling to the brim. “As a precautionary measure, I inspected the flooded places and instructed the police to deploy additional staff to prevent people from entering them. No tourist has been allowed to visit the flooded monuments for the last 4-5 days. If tourists do not follow the instructions, legal action will be taken against them,” he added.