Bangalore Metro to start trial runs on Nagasandra-Madavara line from August 6

BENGALURU: Namma Metro will start a trial run on the Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara from August 6, according to a senior BMRCL official. The line will be opened for traffic by September-end or in the first week of October, BMRCL MD Maheswar Rao told TNIE.

This Rs 298-crore 3.7-km line has stations at Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu (earlier Jindal Nagar) and Madavara (BIEC).

The senior official said, “We have taken up deep cleaning work. Various tests are being done. The trial run will be held for a month. We are planning to invite the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for an inspection by the second week of September.”

Since this is an extension line and trains running on the Green Line will be used, the headway between trains will be longer, the MD said.

Residents of Nelamangala, Makali and Madanayakanahalli and those entering the city from Tumakuru may avail themselves of Metro services at Madavara. The line will also help those visiting the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

The deadline for completion of work on this line was August 2019. But this had to be extended several times for various reasons, including the delay in completion of work on the station at Madavara.

Speaker of the Lower House of Japan Nukaga Fukushiro and four MPs will meet BMRCL officials here on Wednesday morning. They will take a short ride on Bengaluru Metro from MG Road to Vidhana Soudha at 12.40 pm, said an official.