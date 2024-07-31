BBMP announces must-have trade licenses for meat shops after dog meat scare in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following Friday’s incident at the KSR Railway Station wherein some butchers and right-wing activists alleged that dog meat was being supplied in the city, which was later confirmed to be mutton by lab tests, the BBMP Special Commissioner of Health Suralkar Vikas Kishore said the Palike would form a committee to issue trade licences to shops.

Kishore said the trader, who received bulk meat, has an FSSAI licence but is yet to get a BBMP licence. “Not just mutton, owners of chicken and fish stalls, traders and suppliers of any kind of meat need to have a BBMP licence,” he said.

The official also informed that health officers of different zones attended a meeting and said that in many areas, small meat shops lack a BBMP trade licence. “A committee will be formed, which will report on the provisions mentioned under the Town and Country Planning Act and other rules. The report will be taken up with the chief commissioner,” said Kishore.

“The BBMP Animal Husbandry Department and Health officials will visit meat shops and check their safety and hygienic practices. The small shop owners, traders and suppliers who bring meat from other states and sell, will be allowed to get BBMP trade licences after due procedure,” said an official.