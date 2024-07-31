Cable fault halts services partially on Bengaluru Metro's Green Line stations

BENGALURU: Chaos prevailed at Metro’s Green Line stations after train services were disrupted partially for over 90 minutes between RV Road and Silk Institute stations.

A cable that supplied power to run trains between RV Road to Yelachenahalli suffered a fault, bringing operations to a halt till Silk Institute, said Metro officials. Some passengers had to wait inside the trains for nearly 30 minutes with no updates, they said.

The repeated disruptions in services in the past few months have caused much heartburn among commuters. BMTC buses were deployed by BMRCL to help commuters reach their destinations. Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, said, “The cable fault disrupted supply to the Third Rail at 5.33 pm. It had to be isolated and rectified. This takes some time. We were able to restore supply from RV Road up to Yelachenahalli by 6.55 pm and up to Silk Institute by 7.05 pm.”

BMRCL took the services of BMTC and arranged 15 buses to help commuters between RV Road and Banashankari, he added. There was heavy crowding at RV Road, he conceded.

Irate commuters stuck at different stations and inside trains took to X and posted videos and photos of the crowding along the line. Vishnu Manjunath, a commuter, posted, “BMRCL made us wait inside the train for 30 minutes without any updates. No real value for people’s time or money. Pathetic!” Adithya Gowda posted a video of the swelling crowds at the RV Road Metro station, terming it “absolute chaos.”

Deepak posted, “BMRCL seriously needs an urgent revamp on the maintenance front. These disruptions cannot be so regular, affecting users in myriad ways, leading to trust deficit in Metro.”