Heavy rain in Cauvery basin wipes out all water deficit to Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: Unprecedented rain in the Cauvery basin over the last two weeks has led to record outflows from Karnataka’s reservoirs to Tamil Nadu, which is measured at the interstate point of Biligundlu. This not only wiped out the deficiency in Cauvery water supply to Tamil Nadu, but also fulfilled August’s quota in advance.

Despite the surplus, Tamil Nadu officials urged the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to direct Karnatala to continue to supply 1.5 tmcft of water per day in August. The CWRC, at its 100th meeting on Tuesday, expressed pleasure that the good rainfall eased the stress situation that prevailed between June 1 and July 17.

In June, Karnataka supplied 2.22 tmcft to Tamil Nadu, as against 9.19 tmcft. On July 11, CWRC directed Karnataka to release 1 tmcft per day to meet the requirement of 32 tmcft for July. By July 17, a strong monsoon system set in, wiping out all the deficit. The Cauvery basin received 68% above normal rainfall between July 17 and July 23 and 143% above normal between July 24 and July 30.

CWRC assessed that between June 1 and July 29, 84 tmcft of water was released to Tamil Nadu, against 41 tmcft. Tamil Nadu’s Mettur dam is 98% full. “In the past two weeks, around 81.7 tmcft water flowed at interstate point Biligundlu as against the required 32 tmcft in July. In the last two days itself, over 10 tmcft water has flowed at Biligundlu,” he said.