JDS asks BJP to defer padayatra, says difficult to attend in rain

BENGALURU: The JDS has suggested to its coalition partner BJP to temporarily defer the seven-day Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra against the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), scheduled to commence on August 3.

Speaking to the media after the JDS Core Committee meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, party leaders GT Devegowda and Nikhil Kumaraswamy said it is raining heavily resulting in disasters and that the BJP should take up the padayatra after the rain subsides.

They said the core committee discussed all aspects, including the difficulties the party workers and people attending the padayatra have to face if it rains heavily. JDS core committee chairman Devegowda said the party leaders have told them to postpone the padayatra now as it is also the time for paddy cultivation.

The JDS leaders felt that they could start padayatra from Bidadi after the rain subsides. Deveowda said they will discuss the suggestions from the party’s local leaders with former PM HD Deve Gowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.