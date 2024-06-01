Former minister Shamanur hospitalised, doing fine

BENGALURU: Former minister and Davanagere South MLA Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa was admitted at SSIMS, Davangere, after he developed some health issues.

He was suffering from cough and pain in his legs, and was admitted to SSIMS hospital, Davangere. His condition is said have improved after treatment, but he was moved to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

While rumours about his health did the rounds, the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, in a statement clarified that their president was in hospital, but his health parameters are good, and there was nothing to worry.

Veerashaiva Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna informed that Shivashankarappa was admitted to Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru, and he was doing fine.

In a video, Shamanur responds to a question about his health and clarifies that he is doing fine.

He will turn 93 in about a fortnight. The Mahasabha had made preparations for his birthday celebrations on June 16.