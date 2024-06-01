No anticipatory bail to Bhavani in kidnapping case

BENGALURU: The special court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail petition filed by Bhavani Revanna, mother of rape accused MP Prajwal Revanna and wife of MLA HD Revanna. Bhavani too is an accused in the kidnapping case registered by the son of a victim of sexual assault at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district.

Referring to the statements of the victim, her sister and witnesses produced by the prosecution to corroborate the fact that Bhavani had played a specific overt role, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the special court for MPs/MLAs said the prosecution made out a prima facie case in which Bhavani is not entitled to anticipatory bail.

Referring to the materials produced by Special Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha, the court noted that the victim had run away from the farmhouse of accused No. 7 Rajagopal where she was confined and was threatened with death or grievous hurt to her son. This would indicate that the victim was abducted and kept under detention, the court said.

The accused Satish Babanna took her saying ‘Revanna Sahebru’ was calling, but reached Bhavani’s house in KR Nagar where Bhavani hurled abuses at the victim and asked Satish to take her to a safe, secluded place. The victim gave a statement before the Magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC that she was detained at the farmhouse, it added.