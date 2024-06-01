Prajwal returned as he was scared of arrest on foreign land: Prosecution

BENGALURU: In the rape case allegedly involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested by the SIT at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday, the prosecution argued that he returned only after an arrest warrant and blue corner notice were issued and as he feared arrest on a foreign land.

Additional Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Naik argued that the accused had spoilt the lives of many women, including maids who worked at his house, by raping and assaulting them. He fled the country as soon as his video went viral before the election. “Many women need to come forward and complain against him. The women are in fear as their husband could suspect them. He (Prajwal) has recorded his own video on his phone, which needs to be retrieved. He intentionally fled the country using a diplomatic passport,” he argued, seeking Prajwal’s police custody for 15 days.

Advocate Arun Kumar, representing Prajwal, contended that the complainant is not seen in any videos or photos, while the FIR mentions videos that are about four-and-a-half-years old. The complaint, filed on April 28, does not mention rape. A sexual harassment case was turned into a rape case.