SIT likely to put Prajwal through a potency test

BENGALURU: The SIT is considering putting MP Prajwal Revanna through a potency test, which would involve assessments such as physical examination and other tests to gather evidence.

Prajwal, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar on Friday afternoon for a medical examination.

A hospital official confirmed to TNIE that Prajwal arrived at 1pm and was at the hospital till 1.15pm. All his vital parameters were normal.

Sources said the potency test can only be conducted after obtaining permission from court. “Permission is generally granted, based on applications submitted by law enforcement agencies or prosecutors. The court evaluates these requests to determine the necessity of the tests for gathering evidence, and ensuring due process in the case before granting permission,” the police said.

While potency tests hold different meanings, in the context of a sexual abuse case, the term refers to forensic examination relevant to the alleged abuse, the police officer added.

Forensic potency tests in sexual abuse cases typically involve the collection and analysis of biological samples, such as semen or DNA, from the suspect. These tests are crucial for determining the presence of body fluids, identifying genetic material and establishing links between individuals involved in the case, the officer explained.