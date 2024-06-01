Students await CET results, KEA justifies delay

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Common Entrance Examination (KCET) was conducted between April 18 and 20, however, it has been close to a month-and- half and yet the results have not been announced, with candidates’ futures hanging in the balance. The delay in results has made students restless about their ranks and also their college prospects for various courses, and they are constantly reaching out to the authorities for answers.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has justified the delay, attributing it to the new government order which said that the first two PUC II examinations need to be taken into account, which are being conducted from this year. The other reason for the delay is also the pending ‘Agriculture Practical Test’ results from the agricultural university, without the two, the ranks cannot be consolidated.

“As per government directions, we have to consider the first two exam results of PUC II. There has also been a week’s delay from the agricultural university in issuing the practical exam results, which we received only late last night (Thursday). The delay is not by KEA, but external factors,” a KEA official said, adding that the results for KCET 2024 can be expected early next week.

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Authority (KSEAB) announced the results of the PUC II examination, exam two on May 21. Meanwhile, the students have questioned KEA on the delay and said that COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) announced its results on May 24, and the exams were conducted on May 12, for which over one lakh students appeared. “The confusion over out of syllabus has made students wary of their scores, and the delay in results is also making students and parents anxious,” said Ajay Kamat, state secretary for All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO).

A total of 3,10,484 candidates appeared for the KCET exams this year.