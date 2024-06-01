VTU declares final sem results within three hours of exams

BELAGAVI: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has created a record by declaring the results of final semester B.E/BTech/B.Arch/B.Plan courses within three hours of examinations on Thursday.

The exams ended at 5 pm and the results of 42,323 students were out before 8.30 pm. The results were shared on Whatsapp immediately.

Vice-Chancellor of VTU Dr S Vidyashankar said the announcement of results in this manner will help engineering students take decisions on their future plans without any delay.

“It is important for students to take immediate decisions on whether to go for further studies or jobs. Declaration of their examination results early will help them. Considering the future of students, the university introduced several revolutionary changes in its examination system, administration and research department in the past few months. The revolutionary changes helped us achieve this milestone,’’ Dr Vidyashankar said.

He said the students, who have completed their courses, may apply for provisional degree certificates online from June 3. The university held two convocations last year by holding examinations and announcing results early. According to sources, the university has begun preparations to hold its annual convocation in July.