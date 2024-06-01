Where’s the science for people’s safety, well-being?

Has there ever been an audit conducted in Bengaluru on the safety and well-being of its citizens? Had it been done, it would have revealed that the city, considered the “Science Capital of India”, has no semblance of application of science or logic to ensure their safety and well-being in the public domain.

Poor road design, unscientifically planned subways which flood during heavy rains, lack of footpaths forcing citizens to walk on the roads in the path of speeding vehicles, encroached footpaths wherever they do exist, loosely hanging electric cables, live electric wires left exposed at ground level threatening children and adults alike, trees with weak branches which threaten to crack skulls, inappropriately laid zebra crossings leaving pedestrians confused about where to cross (if they ever follow them) ... the list goes on.

It implies that the average Bengalurean remains exposed to a constant threat while in the public domain. The same exists in many other cities across the state as well as in the country. But the stark irony of that happening in Namma Bengaluru, where science rules – at least within the innumerable government and private laboratories that the city boasts of – should be a slap in the face of the authorities and citizens of this city alike for failing to apply it to ensure people’s safety.

Over the past few months, mass leaders, political representatives as well as those aspiring to follow in their footsteps, have ruled the roost while crisscrossing the city and the state seeking and begging for votes from people. But the same people – the voters – being vulnerable to the lack of science in town planning and utility services, is something that needs to be red-flagged as it fails to occur to the powers that be, and to the people themselves.