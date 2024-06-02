Bengaluru: 60 officers graduate from AFTC

Karnataka

BENGALURU : Sixty officers, including 20 women, graduated from the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) here on Saturday.

A flypast by Dornier aircraft, followed by an impressive skydiving performance by Indian Air Force’s ‘Air Devils’ marked the ceremonial passing out parade.

Flying Officer Nunna Uooha received the President’s Plaque, while Flying Officer Rahul EV bagged the “Sword of Honour”. “The Chief of Air Staff Medals” were given to Flying Officers Ritu Ranjan and Pathivada Hemant Kumar, respectively, in mechanical and electronics courses.

Air Marshal Dharkar congratulated the graduating officers and urged them to focus on operational readiness, innovation, technology advancements, and skill upgrading.

