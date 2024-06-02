Karnataka: CET results out, boys bag top 10 engineering ranks

BENGALURU : The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET-2024) results which is the gateway to professional courses in colleges in the state.

Out of the 3,49,653 candidates, 3,10,314 appeared and are eligible for ranks. Of the eligible students, 1,39,274 are boys and 1,71,040 are girls. A total of 2,74,595 students are eligible for engineering this year. All the top 10 ranks have been bagged by boys.

Harsha Karthikeya Vutukuri from Narayana Olympiad School, Sahakara Nagar, secured the top rank in CET for engineering, followed by Manoj Sohan Gajula from Sri Chaithanya Techno School in Marathahalli and Abhinav PJ from Nehru Smaraka Vidyalaya in JP Nagar.

In other streams, 2,19,483 students are eligible for Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) course, 2,15,965 students for B.Sc (Agri), 2,19,887 for Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc), 2,78,919 for B.Pharma, 2,79,313 for Pharma-D and 2,28,058 for B.Sc (Nursing). Like last year, registration for Biology students outnumbered eligible students for engineering.

For BYNS course, the first two spots were secured by Nihaar SR and Sanjana Santosh Katti from Expert PU Science College in Mangaluru. The third rank was bagged by Bengaluru boy Preetam Ravalappa Panasudakar from Seshadripuram Comp PU College. Nihaar also topped the BSc (Agri) followed by Mihir Girish Kamath and Animesh Singh Rathore in second and third rank. Kalyan V, DN Nithin and Nihaar SR secured the top three ranks for BVSc.

In B.Pharma and Pharma D, Kalyan V, Harsha Karthikeya Vutukuri and DN Nithin took the top three spots respectively for both the courses. In BSc Nursing course, Kalyan V, DN Nithin and Nihaar SR emerged as the top three toppers.

After the complaint by students about out-of-syllabus questions and a review by subject experts, nine questions in Physics, 15 in Chemistry, 15 in Maths and 11 in Biology were dropped and grace marks were awarded, one each in Physics and Maths.