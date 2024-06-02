NGT halts Netravati project in CRZ area

MANGALURU : The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an interim order to halt the ongoing construction of the Netravati riverfront project in the CRZ area till July 2, the next date of hearing. The NGT, Southern Zone, Chennai, issued the order on May 31 while hearing a petition seeking an interim order of stay to stop the ongoing construction of the waterfront promenade project.

The order said that, “Karnataka SCZMA has confirmed that some works are being carried out in violation of the NOC conditions by the Project Proponent, especially on the riverfront side in the CRZ area, the Project Proponent (Respondent No.1) is restrained from carrying out work on the riverfront side in the CRZ area till the next date of hearing. Though the works only on the riverfront side are restrained, it is made very clear to the Project Proponent that if any work is carried out in violation of the conditions imposed, the said structures will have to be removed, besides being subject to the imposition of heavy costs.”

The order took serious objection to the Joint Committee constituted by the Principal Bench on 05.03.2024. “We are unhappy to note that effective steps have not been taken by the District Magistrate, Dakshina Kannada (who is a member of the Joint Committee and also a nodal officer) to get a nomination from the NCCR.

In case there is no cooperation from the NCCR, the District Magistrate may make it very clear that violation of the Tribunal’s order will be viewed very seriously and prosecution will have to be initiated against the authority concerned. In case, there is no representation from the NCCR, the other members of the Joint Committee are directed to inspect and file its report before 24.06.2024,” said the order.

The petition produced photographs highlighting the violations to claim that the construction work is going on in the CRZ area, destroying the mangrove forest and in violation of the conditions imposed in the NOC.