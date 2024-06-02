Traffic hit, low-lying areas flooded as rain lashes Bengaluru

BENGALURU : Heavy rain disrupted traffic and flooded several low-lying areas in the city on Saturday evening. The city recorded 13.4 mm rain till 8.30 pm.

Yelachenahalli and Ramakrishna Nagar bore the brunt. Rainwater from an open drain entered many areas in these localities.

People staged a protest and blocked roads seeking a permanent solution for flooding in Yelachenahalli and Ramakrishna Nagar. The protesters did not relent and traffic was disrupted there for some time. They withdrew their protest after BBMP Joint Commissioner of Bommanahalli Zone Ajith M visited the affected areas along with officials and promised to address their problems.

Gulab Pasha, an activist, said the two localities have been facing this problem for the past 12 years. He attributed it to lack of coordination and commitment between BBMP and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials.

“The moderate rain in the afternoon was enough for the drains to overflow in Yelachenahalli and Ramakrishna Nagar. Rainwater entered the low-lying areas. Hence, people came out of their houses and blocked roads at Yelachenahalli. The joint commissioner and BWSSB officials inspected the affected areas in the evening. We expect a quick and permanent solution,” Pasha said.

However, Ajith said that it was not a major problem. “Our officials will look into it. This is happening because of some unfinished drain work at Yelachenahalli and Ramakrishna Nagar,” he added. Roads and underpasses were flooded and trees were uprooted in other areas of the city. Traffic was affected because of this. Power supply was also affected for a few hours in parts of the city.