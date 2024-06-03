3,000 students yet to get their CET results

BENGALURU: After the Common Entrance Test (CET) results were announced without a prior notification, many students and parents have gone into a tizzy.

Some students have even complained of missing results, while some are questioning the authority’s move to release the results in a haste.

The newly appointed Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), H Prasanna on Sunday said, “Due to the model code of conduct still in effect, we could not hold a press conference before releasing the results. However, going forward, this will not be repeated.”

He also added that over the results of over 3,000 students’ have not been released, as their marks for II PUC examination were not reflected due to discrepancies.

“The unique number given in the PUC was wrongly entered by some students, while applying for CET exams, and due to this, their ranks were not published. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their applications, and their ranks will be released subsequently.”

Students can enter their correct details in the KEA portal, and update the proof of date of birth, to get their CET results. A total of 3,10,314 students are eligible for CET ranks this year. KEA said that the counselling will begin only after the UG NEET results, which is expected after June 14.

Prasanna emphasised that this year, the document verification process has been digitised.

Dismissing rumours, the ED said that the government quota seats will be allotted through KEA only. “The seat matrix of the current year is yet to be updated by the government, given many have applied for AITCE’s approval for the addition of seats and courses. The fees fixed for government seats will also be announced soon, said officials,” he said.