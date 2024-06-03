Bengaluru’s first car racing track in the offing

BENGALURU: Plans are afoot to develop Bengaluru’s first motorsport race track at Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

While the only other race track for the city is expected to get ready in Devanahalli only in 2026, if all goes well and ongoing discussions over realising the race track turn out to be fruitful, the planned track at Shivaram Karanth Layout could be ready by November this year itself.

An organiser of car racing events in India, who did not want to be identified, is eyeing 2.5 km of space in the layout around the proposed 25-acre stadium in Somashetty Halli, to create a track by November, BDA sources informed TNIE.

“The 2.5-km space will be in the form of a loop encircling the stadium. They will take over the area only during the duration of an event, which will last a few days. The upgradation required for a race and the barricading and other works for racing will be done. Otherwise, the road will be open to BDA allottees. The stadium is yet to be built, but space has already been earmarked for it,” a senior BDA official said. Officials said roads around the proposed stadium — meant as a multi-sport facility — have already been laid around the stadium, which would take much longer to be constructed.

A top BDA official confirmed, “A presentation was recently made to the BDA chairman and commissioner by the organiser of racing events to obtain space here for future events.” The organiser identified other areas in Bengaluru, but finally narrowed it down to the layout, he added.

The layout covers 3,546 acres, spread across 17 villages, and awaits a green signal from the Karnataka High Court to go ahead with the notification for allotment. A motorsport expert said it is very likely that Indian Racing League events and Formula 4-related events could be organised here.