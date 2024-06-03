CT Ravi BJP’s MLC pick, may get LoP post in Council

BENGALURU: The BJP has selected senior leader CT Ravi, state general secretary and chief whip in the legislative council N Ravikumar and former Basavakalyan MLA Maruthirao G Muley as its nominees for the June 13 Council polls from the Assembly.

Former minister Ravi was BJP national general secretary, and lost the May 10 assembly polls from Chikkamagaluru assembly constituency which he had won for four consecutive terms.

He is likely to become the leader of the opposition in the Upper House if incumbent Srinivas Poojary gets elected from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat. Ravi was an aspirant for the LS seat from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru or Bengaluru North, but did not make the cut.

The party is now considering him for an MLC post, and is likely to make use of Ravi’s experience.

Madhuswamy, Sumalatha not in

Party workers gave Ravi arousing welcome in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. For N Ravikumar, loyalty paid off as he is entering the Council for a second term. He has the backing of most of the leaders within the BJP and also RSS. The high command chose Muley to give representation to the Maratha community in Karnataka.