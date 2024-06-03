Despite grace marks, SSLC results below par

BENGALURU: Results for Karnataka’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams have painted a grim picture this year.

The pass percentage for 2023-24 averaged 73.40 per cent, yet the actual pass percentage was a mere 54 per cent, meaning only about half of the total 8,59,967 students who appeared passed, according to the previous assessment rules.

This has raised serious questions not only about the quality of state board education, but also the future of these children who passed only due to the ‘government’s grace’.

With the declaration of results on May 8, the Karnataka State Examination Assessment Board (KSEAB), the nodal authority for examinations in the state under the Department of Primary Education and Literacy, stated that due to the decline in pass percentage by 30 per cent since last year, which was 83.89 per cent, the board decided to “enhance normalisation in the interest of students”.

The qualifying marks for attracting grace from the existing 35 per cent were reduced to 25 per cent, and grace marks increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent in all subjects, as a one-time measure for all three SSLC exams of 2024. If one recalls, the government on September 5, 2023, had scrapped supplementary exams and introduced three board exam rules, allowing students to choose the best out of three as their final grade.

This ‘normalisation of qualifying marks’ is a point of contention because if students cannot have a basic understanding of the subject, how are they qualified enough to move to higher classes? Many educationists have attributed this move by the government as a face-saving measure. Several individuals, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, raised questions on the need for increased grace marks. Some even said if there are two more exams left, why issue grace marks in the first exam?