Embroiled in sexual abuse case, will Prajwal Revanna retain Hassan seat?

HASSAN: Ahead of the counting on Tuesday, all eyes are on the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where the sitting MP Prajwal Revanna, who is embroiled in a sexual abuse case, is seeking re-election.

The NDA candidate Prajwal, now in SIT custody, is pitted against Shreyas Patel of the Congress. A total of fifteen candidates including 12 independents are in the fray.

Political analysts are uncertain about the outcome. JDS leaders say the sexual abuse case has not reached people in rural areas of the district and may impact the party only in Hassan city. Congress leaders, however, said the sex abuse case has circulated like wildfire and the people have rejected the NDA candidate.

Despite the sexual abuse case, JDS leaders are expecting a win by over one lakh votes. On the other hand, Congress leaders are claiming a win by over 50,000 votes.