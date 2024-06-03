Exit polls fanciful, Congress leaders at meet

BENGALURU: The Congress Legislature Party refused to accept the exit poll predictions stating that it does not reflect the sentiment on the ground.

At a CLP meeting on Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We trust our voters. Our guarantees will win us 15 seats in Karnataka. How can we accept these exit poll numbers which are giving so few seats to the Congress in Karnataka?’’

Congress leaders have been maintaining that they will win 18-20 seats in Karnataka. Several Congress legislators echoed the sentiment of their leader Rahul Gandhi who said the exit poll results sounds like fantasy. “We don’t accept the exit poll numbers they sound too fanciful,” they said.

KPCC president and DCM DK Shivakumar said, “We have seen so many elections, we will get our numbers and let the exit polls say whatever they want.” He instructed his partymen to remain around counting centres till the final numbers come in since the election commission has said they cannot enter the premises.

Meanwhile, seven sets of nomination papers were signed by 10 MLAs each and the CLP will meet on Monday where proposers and seconders for the MLC election will be decided. Following the heavy rains, city MLAs M Krishnappa left early, while NA Harris and others took permission to stay away to attend to work related to rain damage. Minister Eshwar Khandre took permission to stay away too.