SIT hunts for Bhavani Revanna in kidnap case

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted extensive searches across the state, including Bengaluru and Ramanagara, to locate Bhavani Revanna, wife of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna and mother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, in connection with a kidnap case.

The SIT had issued notice to Bhavani asking her to be present at home on June 1, to question her in connection with the kidnap case registered at KR Nagar police station of Mysuru district.

When the SIT team reached Bhavani’s residence -- Chennambika Nilaya -- at Holenarasipura in Hassan district, she was not present. The team also visited KR Nagar, Saligrama, her native village, and Hunsur looking for her.

The team visited Saligrama as Bhavani had gone there after the demise of her brother and KR Nagar as there were reports that she had visited her relatives. But SIT officials had to return empty handed.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that a search is on to arrest Bhavani, who has been evading authorities. “She is hiding somewhere and will be arrested soon,” he added.

While the SIT constituted teams to trace Bhavani’s whereabouts, her lawyers claimed that although they did not know where she was, Bhavani has communicated that she will appear for investigation soon and is recovering from a knee surgery.

Meanwhile, SIT continued its investigation into the alleged sexual assault case involving Prajwal. Sources told TNIE that the MP has not been cooperating and has been giving evasive replies.

Mattresses seized

Sources from SIT revealed that they have seized mattresses from the crime scenes. “Even though the case dates back to four years, the team is collecting all circumstantial physical evidence to ensure Prajwal is not ruled out as a suspect,” an official said and added that as he is not seen in any of the videos that were leaked, only the belongings within the premises can be linked and proven as one of the evidences.

Various articles seen in the leaked videos have been seized from the crime scene to establish a connection between the case and the suspect. Currently, the case lacks strong evidence aside from the victim’s statement. Therefore, these circumstantial pieces of evidence will strengthen the case, the official added.