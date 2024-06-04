Bengaluru beats 133-year record for one-day rain in June

BENGALURU: Sunday’s 111.1 mm rain is the highest for Bengaluru in 133 years for a single day in June. It also surpassed the average rainfall for the month, which is 110.3 mm.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the previous record for a single day was 101.6 mm on June 16, 1891.

The officials predicted that Bengaluru and other parts of the state are likely to receive heavy rain in the coming days. The department recently forecast a good monsoon this year.

The officials said the weather station at HAL Airport recorded 47.7 mm rain on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban district, excluding BBMP’s limits, received 109.5 mm. Areas such as Electronics City recorded 38.5 mm and Sompura in Bengaluru Urban district received 30.5 mm rain on Sunday.

Experts attributed this to the impact of La Nina. The impact of El Nino, which resulted in a harsh summer, has reduced, they said.

The IMD officials said monsoon has already covered most parts of southern Karnataka, including Bengaluru. “Weather in Bengaluru will be generally cloudy with good spells of rain in the next three days. The city is expected to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms again on June 8 and 9,” an official said.

Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Mysuru, Hassan, Ramanagara, Mandya, Dharwad, Gadag, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar and Vijayanagara districts are expected to receive heavy rain in the coming days, the officials said.