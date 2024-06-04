Cleric rapes minor girl for six months in Karnataka's Chitradurga

CHITRADURGA: A moulvi (cleric) from a mosque in Chitradurga city was arrested by district police on charges of sexually assaulting a young girl who frequented the mosque for Quranic studies. The complaint was registered at the Women’s police station on May 31.

The minor girl, who had been visiting the mosque for Islamic studies for three years, allegedly fell victim to the moulvi’s advances. It is learnt that the moulvi told the family that the minor girl was possessed by evil spirits, which could not be cleared in the mosque. He then persuaded the family to allow him to visit their home, to ensure that the girl would be free of spirits.

The situation took a darker turn when the moulvi allegedly encouraged the victim’s brother to rape her as a form of cure, and purportedly recorded the act. Each time he visited their house, he would take the girl and her brother into a room, and asked her parents to stay out. The cleric had reportedly brainwashed the girl’s brother into believing that she was possessed by evil spirits, and needed to be dealt with sexually. The accused too raped her.

These shocking incidents of abuse reportedly occurred every week, over a span of six months, leading to the girl complaining of pain. Her parents sought medical attention, which brought her ordeal to light. Following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the moulvi and the girl’s brother.

District police swiftly took action, apprehending the two men and initiating a thorough investigation. SP Dharmender Kumar Meena told TNIE that both the moulvi and the victim’s brother were taken into custody and investigation is going on at the Women’s police station.