Eyes will be on these key constituencies in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As the results of the Lok Sabha polls will be out on Tuesday, these are the key constituencies in the state that will be keenly watched as the stakes are high with high-profile candidates in the race.

The political future of the scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer, former CM HD Kumaraswamy in Mandya, DCM DK Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh and his opponent and former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru Rural, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the key accused in a sex scandal, in Hassan and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son -in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani in Kalaburagi will be decided.

Mandya

At this sugarbowl of Karnataka and a Vokkaliga bastion, JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy is contesting against a novice from Congress, Venkataramane Gowda aka Star Chandru, a realtor and a handpick of DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Outgoing MP Sumalatha Amabareesh had fought hard to become the NDA candidate, but ultimately had to sacrifice her seat to Kumaraswamy.

Hassan

It is the home turf of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, who passed it on to his grandson Prajwal Revanna in 2019. Prajwal’s alleged involvement in a sex scandal rocked the political scene of Karnataka. The sleazy videos went viral a couple of days before the April 26 polls. It will be known whether the issue will impact the future of Prajwal, who is up against former MP late Puttaswamy Gowda’s grandson Shreyas Patel.