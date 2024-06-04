Highway toll fares up by 5 per cent in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The revised highway toll rates came into effect on Sunday midnight and motorists now have to shell out around 5% more. But for some highways where toll rates will be revised by September, the hike applies to others, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, in Karnataka.

For instance, if the toll fee was Rs 100, it will be Rs 105 or more from now on. Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the toll revision, which comes into effect from April 1 every year, was put on hold because of the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections.

‘Toll fee hike annual exercise’

NHAI (Bengaluru) regional officer Vilas P Brahmankar, said, “The toll fee hike is an annual exercise by NHAI under its National Highways Fee Rules. This hike aligns with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation. The hike will be applicable for highways in Karnataka and will be valid till March 31, 2025.”

However, some highways are under old contract and their renewal is not in line with the annual April 1 revision. “Some highways are due for the toll hike this year, others in September.

The revision will be done by then,” Brahmankar said. He said, “The revision is linked to WPI. An average of 5% revision is done. For example, if the 5% toll hike comes to Rs 2.5, it will be rounded off to Rs 5 and if it is Rs 7 or Rs 7.5, it will be rounded off to the next round figure of Rs 10, Rs 15, and so on.”

Meanwhile, motorists are not happy with NHAI’s move to increase the toll rates. Despite annual hike in toll fee, some stretches of the highways are in bad condition.