Karnataka: BJP sees saffron in seven seats, Congress' scripts same fate as in 2019

BENGALURU: Political analyists said Congress is seeing the same fate as it did in the 2019 polls.

The five guarantees schemes that were announced by the Congress government in the state helped only for the assembly polls but did little for the Lok Sabha seats. The voters seemed to be looking for much more.

In Haveri, former BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai won with a margin of 43513 seats. In Dharwad BJP’s Pralhad Joshi won for the fifth time with a margin of 97324 votes. In Uttara Kannada, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri won with the highest margin in the state of 3,37,428 votes.

In Shimoga son of former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, BY Raghavendra won with a margin of 2,43,715 votes. Soon after winning he spoke to the media and thanked the voters for trusting in the party. He not just beat Congress but even BJP rebel candidate KS Eshwarappa, who was also deputy chief minister.

In Dakshina Kannada, Captain Brijesh Chowta won by a margin of 1,49,208. he was the first time candidate on a BJP ticket. He is a former Indian Army officer who joined BJP in 2013.

In Chitradurga, BJP continued to hold its ground with former deputy chief minister Govind Makthappa Karjol winning with a margin of 48,121 votes. He has been a MLA for five times.

In Tumakuru V Sommanna won with a thumping majority margin of 1,75,594 votes.